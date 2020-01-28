LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of south Louisville's best known restaurants is closing.
The owners of Jerry's J-Boy Restaurant on Dixie Highway plan to close the restaurant for good on Sunday, Feb. 16. Manager Cary Henry tells WDRB that 22 employees will lose their jobs.
Jerry's has been a 24-hour fixture in Pleasure Ridge Park since the 1950s, but owner Haig Antranikian is in his 80s and ready to retire after running the location since 1996. He closed the Radcliff location earlier in January. Over the past five years, the Jerry's on Preston Highway closed along with restaurants in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Henry has worked for Jerry’s for 46 years, and moved to the Dixie Highway restaurant, when the location in Okolona closed. He says business has actually picked up over the last few weeks, as longtime customers hear about the closing.
Business manager Penny Davilla says they are still deciding what to do with everything inside the restaurant like statues, booths and the vintage sign outside. They will decide by the end of February, but she says the owner already has some items for sale on eBay.
