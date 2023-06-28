LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Kentucky for the summer.
Job Corps is offering immediate openings and free career training in leading industries for people between the ages of 16 to 24 from low-income households.
"Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries," Rachel Torres, National Director of Job Corps, said in a news release. "Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy."
Job Corps has seven campuses in Kentucky including Prestonsburg, Morganfield, two in Mammoth Cave, Greenville and two in Simpsonville. The campuses offering career skills training in high-growth industry sectors like advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology, renewable energy and transportation.
Applicants can qualify if they receive benefits such as SNPA, TANF or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth, according to a news release.
"For students, we are a path to careers, certifications and connections—all without student debt," Torres said. "For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines. It’s a win-win for Kentuckians."
To begin the enrollment process, click here or call (800) 733-5627.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.