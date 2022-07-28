LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JPMorgan Chase is investing more than $500,000 in minority-owned businesses in Louisville.
AMPED Russell Technology Business Incubator will receive a $270,000 investment from JPMorgan Chase. The Black business incubator helps remove growth barriers for minority-owned businesses.
"What began as a free music and technology academy for kids has grown to include a family learning program, technology and workforce development center, and most recently the Russell Tech Business Incubator,” Dave Christopher, AMPED founder and Executive Director, said in a news release. "This investment from JPMorgan Chase ensures our entrepreneurs have the resources they need to succeed."
JP Morgan Chase will also invest $270,000 in Story Louisville's Wild Beta Accelerator Program. The program focuses on empowering Black and Latino founders through a 14-week business mentoring program.
"Imagine what will happen once these already brilliant founders gain access to the right networks," Natalia Bishop, Wild’s Managing Director, said in a news release. "Through strategic support from JPMorgan Chase, Wild is now well-positioned to provide the regional community and other national partners with the ideal channel for making those investments."
To learn more about AMPED Louisville, click here. For more more information about Story Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.