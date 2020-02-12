LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Col. Sanders is donning some fancy footwear.
According to a news release, Kentucky Fried Chicken has partnered with popular shoemaker Crocs to develop limited-edition KFC-themed shoes.
The first, called Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs Bucket Clog, is described as "a sky-high, platform avant-garde version," according to a news release. Those shoes were showcased by artist Me Love Me a Lot in a New York fashion show on Feb. 11.
The second line of KFC-themed shoes are called Kentucky Friend Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog. The shoes will be available in spring in unisex sizes for $59.99.
"Combining the mistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what friend chicken footwear dreams are made of," KFC's Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said.
