LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of people joined in on the food and fun at the Kentucky State Fair this year.
Kentucky Venues Officials say more than 599,000 people went to the fair and championship horse show this year.
A ferris wheel on the midway at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
A merry go round on the midway at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
The entrance to the midway at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
East Hall competitions at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Cakes are part of the culinary competition in the East Hall at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Christmas trees are part of the competition in the East Hall at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Cookies are part of the culinary competition in the East Hall at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell are sorts of things including jams, jelly and honey in the at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including loaded french fries at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including mac and cheese balls at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including ice cream and a show at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including slushies at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including foot long hot dogs at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including mac and cheese balls at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Livestock competitions bring a lot of young people to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Livestock competitions bring a lot of young people to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Livestock competitions bring a lot of young people to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Despite several days of severe heat, this was a 14% increase over last year's attendance.
It was also the highest attendance since at least 2018.
Officials say people from all 120 counties in Kentucky participated.
