LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of people joined in on the food and fun at the Kentucky State Fair this year.

Kentucky Venues Officials say more than 599,000 people went to the fair and championship horse show this year.

Despite several days of severe heat, this was a 14% increase over last year's attendance.

It was also the highest attendance since at least 2018.

Officials say people from all 120 counties in Kentucky participated.

