LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is on track to relaunch its online unemployment insurance system on Tuesday morning after a four-day shutdown to root out fraud, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
Beshear said last week that all claimants will be required to re-register on the site using new, 8-digit personal identification numbers (PINs) that the state mailed last week.
But claimants who haven't received the letter with the new PIN have another option to gain access to the new system, Beshear said Monday.
They can call 502-564-2900 beginning at 7 am on Tuesday. Beshear said the 50 to 150 people staffing the call line will be solely dedicated to resetting PINs so that claimants can register on the new online system.
Call center workers will be available from 7 am to 9 pm for the next ten days, Beshear said. Wait times will be longer at 7 am and 8 pm, Beshear said. The call center will start and end with 50 workers but ramp up to 150 workers in the middle of the day, he said.