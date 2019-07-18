LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckyOne Health will stop performing heart transplants at Jewish Hospital next month because of dwindling patient volume and difficulty retaining University of Louisville cardiologists.
KentuckyOne decided to place the heart transplant program at Jewish on "long-term inactivation" effective Aug. 17, spokesman David McArthur said in a prepared statement.
"We have held discussions over the past several months with leadership at the University of Louisville, our transplant program partner, about the ongoing low volume in heart transplants and a significant loss of heart transplant program cardiologists," McArthur said. "In 2019 so far, the program has transplanted only one heart."
Federal rules require that heart transplant programs in the U.S. perform a minimum of 10 procedures over a rolling 12-month period to maintain program compliance, according to the statement.
The loss of the transplant program -- one of five adult, solid-organ transplant procedures housed at Jewish -- stokes fresh fears about the future of the hospital, which is losing money and has been unable to fetch a buyer for more than two years.
"This program inactivation ONLY affects the heart transplant program at Jewish Hospital," Jewish Hospital President Dr. Ronald Waldridge said in an all-employee email on Thursday. "It does not affect other solid organ transplant programs provided at Jewish Hospital, nor does it affect any other cardiovascular services provided at the hospital."
Waldridge did not specifically address the hospital's future in his message to employees.
Waldridge said part of the problem with the heart transplant program is a shortage of available donor hearts because of changes in how the organs are allocated that went into effect in October.
He said the suspension of the program can last up to 12 months. It would take approval by the federal government and an organ transplant accreditation organization to restart the program, he said.
Jewish continues to transplant adult livers, lungs, pancreases and kidneys.
