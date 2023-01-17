LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown.
Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
The firm said it looked at options in the city's Central Business District, NuLu, River Road and east Louisville before landing on the 35,000-square-foot space spanning two floors in PNC Tower.
MCM Managing Partner Brad Smith said the decision was "a difficult one," given the city's "many incredible areas for commercial real estate."
"A vibrant downtown is a critical factor in any city, and we are looking forward to continuing to call the Central Business District home for at least the next 10 years," Smith said in a news release on Tuesday.
The firm said the goal of its relocation is to focus on "creating a space designed to foster community, collaboration, and creativity amongst team members and clients."
With six offices — in Louisville, Lexington in Kentucky, Indianapolis and Jeffersonville in Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio — MCM provides audit and assurance services, tax planning, litigation support, fraud examination, and more, as well as services for nonprofits, small businesses and public- and privately-held organizations.
For more information about MCM, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.