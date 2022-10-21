LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year.
Kim Huffman was selected as one of 48 nominees.
The University of Kentucky graduate oversees the Neil Huffman Auto Group, which has 10 dealership locations in Louisville, Frankfort and Clarksville.
The award recognizes the country's most successful auto dealers who have a long-standing commitment to community service. Huffman will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show hosted in Dallas in January.
