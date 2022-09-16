LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday.
The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
"The store has struggled to be profitable for many years and the financial projections for future years trended worse than anticipated and forced us to make this difficult decision," Sharp said in an email.
For those looking at alternatives after Oct. 7, there are three other Kroger stores within 4 miles of the Grant Line Road location.
"Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Sharp said in an email. "Kroger will continue to be a loyal partner in the community and have invested more than $72 million in the market over the last 10 years."
