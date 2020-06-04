LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant that has stood on Bardstown Road for 46 years is closing its doors for good.
Lilly's Bistro in the Highlands is known as one of the best restaurants in a city of great restaurants.
Chef and owner Kathy Cary has decided to retire. It's been a tough time for the restaurant industry with the coronavirus, but Cary said her decision was personal and tough. She lost her mother and said it's time to get out of the kitchen.
The last day for Lilly's, and it's take-out restaurant LaPeche, is Saturday, June 27. It will offer curbside service until then.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.