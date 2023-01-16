LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime restaurant in Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood has reopened after being closed for 18 months.
The Cottage Inn at 570 Eastern Parkway, near Bradley Avenue, officially opened its doors again on Monday.
It closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after being open for more than 90 years.
Kevin and Daniela Trice bought the building and kept nearly everything the same, including the recipes and the menu.
The Cottage Inn features southern comfort food and desserts.
"We used to pass it all the time and so when we saw the 'For Sale' sign, we looked at each other and said, 'Life is not crazy enough. Let's give it a shot," Kevin Trice said. "We missed having a neighborhood staple. We both worked in healthcare, so we both have the service industry. We like helping people and this was a chance to give back."
The Cottage Inn is open for lunch and dinner, Mondays through Fridays.
