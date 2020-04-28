LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting a new stadium means you get a matching beer to celebrate.
The Louisville City Football Club has once again teamed up with Falls City Beer to create a new brew to commemorate the new stadium, according to a news release.
"We couldn't be more excited about our ongoing partnership with Lou City," said Brian U'Sellis, marketing director for Falls City Brewing. "The buzz surrounding the new stadium is something we're so honored to be a part of, both with the release of our new beer and with the opening of our shared corner bar in the new stadium."
Falls City will release the now Kolsch-style beer in 2020 Lynn Family Stadium commemorative cans in to-go six-packs on Friday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Falls City Taproom on East Liberty Street.
Officials with the brewery say the new brew is "a light, crisp, refreshing beer at 5% ABV and just 18 IBU."
The new beer will also be sold in local grocery and liquor stores starting early next week.
Falls City beverages will be sold at the stadium as part of Lou City's goal of "making local favorites available at the stadium."
