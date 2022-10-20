LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Orleans experience is coming to East Market Street in NuLu.
The owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink in St. Matthews plans to take over the space left vacant by the Decca Restaurant on East Market Street near South Shelby Street.
Lou Lou on Market will also have a basement bar called The Stave, focusing on bourbon.
Patrons can also order drinks like the Hurricane and Voodoo Punch, and there will be live jazz music on a weekly basis.
The new restaurant is expected to open in mid-December or early-January.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.