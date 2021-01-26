LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car enthusiasts will have to wait several months for the Louisville Auto Show.
Originally scheduled for January, the 2021 show has been moved to the weekend of May 21-23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Organizers with the Greater Louisville Automobile Dealers Association (GLADA) said the change is in the best interest of attendees and partners.
"Our top priority is to ensure the safety of all those involved in the show," GLADA President Scott Roth said in a news release. "The delay will better allow us to produce the type of show our attendees have come to expect. While the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for everyone; we are working diligently to make the 2021 Auto Show both as safe and exciting as it can be."
Officials said they are working on a health and safety plan for both staff and consumers that will include temperature checks, mandatory masks, wider aisles and hand sanitizing stations.
Tickets will only be sold online. Information on tickets, events and activities will be announced in the coming months.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.