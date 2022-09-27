LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based brewery is expanding its distribution to 10 states.
The expansion makes Goodwood Brewing and Spirits products available at retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington.
The company said interest and demand led to the expansion.
"Visitors to our restaurants have enjoyed our beer barrel finished bourbons with very limited opportunity to purchase the product in their home states," Ted Mitzlaff, CEO and owner of Goodwood, said in a news release on Tuesday. "To meet this increased interest, we are excited to partner with distributors and move into new states."
Goodwood has restaurants in Louisville, Lexington and Frankfort, and currently offers two bourbon expressions and one rye. The brewery said an additional bourbon is "scheduled to be released soon."
