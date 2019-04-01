LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hilliard Lyons has a new owner.
The Louisville-based company has been purchased by Robert W. Baird & Co., an employee-owned international wealth management, asset management, investment banking and private equity firm.
Hilliard Lyons is one of the nation's oldest financial service firms.
Baird is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Baird officials say current Hilliard Lyons clients should see little to no change in their current business dealings.
