LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob "The Smiling Irishman" Ryan has died.
Ryan was known for his commercials for his business, Bob Ryan Auto Sales. The used car dealership operated at the intersection of South 7th Street and York Street for 55 years.
He was also a World War II veteran.
His visitation is Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.
His funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. James Catholic Church.
Ryan was 95 years old.
