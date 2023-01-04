LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville game shop that has been in business for 18 years is closing its doors.
The Louisville Game Shop posted on its website that the store is shutting down after 18 years.
The owners said the decision was made because of "worker-owner burnout, an increasingly frustrating industry," and the ongoing health concerns of one of the owners.
"The Shop has been operating for 18 years, and it has been a good run," the website states. "It's been a real joy at times to be the proprietor of such an excellent store and to oversee the home of such a great community."
They said the store will be open at least through January and will have a liquidation sale throughout the month.
