LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based health care company is moving its headquarters to Lyndon.
Confluent Health announced Wednesday its headquarters will soon be located at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court in east Louisville. Renovations to the building off La Grange Road are underway, with completion and employee relocation planned for Aug. 1.
Confluent Health manages more than 40 physical and occupational therapy company partners, which operates more than 500 outpatient physical therapy locations in 28 states. The headquarters are currently off Shelbyville Road near Middletown.
The relocation from English Station Road and expansion is expected to create over 300 more full-time jobs in finance, marketing, IT, human resources, administrative and executive roles.
Dr. Larry Benz, an entrepreneur and member of the University of Louisville board of trustees, founded Confluent in 2014.
"Our continued growth is a top priority, and this new building gives us the space to do just that," Benz, president and CEO of Confluent, said in a news release. "We are honored to contribute to Louisville's premier recognition as a health care innovation hub and be a part of multiple Kentucky-based businesses dedicated to strong lifestyles, health and wellness."
The building in Lyndon is currently managed by Jefferson Development Group. The building's second and third floors are being redesigned for Confluent, which will double the company's headquarters space from 18,000 square feet to more than 36,000 square feet.
Confluent Health, a private holding company, has grown rapidly since its founding, but wanted its headquarters to remain in Kentucky. Benz previously told WDRB the company "wanted to double-down and make sure" the $10 million expansion project kept headquarters in Louisville.
Related Stories:
- Louisville health care company growing nationally with physical therapy practices
- Louisville health care company to spend $10 million, create 350 jobs with new headquarters
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.