LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A health care company announced Thursday it's making organizational changes that will create 350 jobs in Louisville.
Confluent Health LLC said it will be relocating from its English Station Road location and expanding its headquarters in Louisville.
A new location hasn't been determined yet.
“As we continue to build on our economic momentum of the past year, health care-related companies will be an important part of our continued growth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Kentucky is well-positioned to support this rapidly expanding industry, and job creation and investment at existing companies like Confluent Health is proof of that. I want to thank the leaders at Confluent Health for this commitment to create even more quality jobs in the commonwealth.”
Today, @GovAndyBeshear announced plans for @confluentfamily to relocate and expand its headquarters in Louisville, a project that will create 350 full-time Kentucky-resident jobs with an $8.56 million investment!Read more: https://t.co/jZxaHwM8pL pic.twitter.com/F35dNwThBa— Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet (@CEDkygov) January 27, 2022
Confluent, which operates a family of physical therapy and occupational therapy companies, currently employs 123 people in Louisville. The new jobs will include marketing, IT, human resources and administrative roles.
"We think first and foremost, we offer a great culture," said Dr. Larry Benz, president and CEO of Confluent Health. "It's a very entrepreneurial culture. It's a fun workplace, but you also have to pay competitively and you also have to have benefits. One of the benefits we're most proud of is an IRS-approved matching program for student debt."
Work on the $10 million project will begin soon with an expected completion by the summer.
