LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville law firm that has existed for more than 100 years moved to new offices in downtown Louisville.
Stoll Keenon Ogden moved from West Jefferson Street to the 26th and 27th floors of 400 W. Market St. Around 80 law firm employees made the transition Tuesday to the new offices.
The new 41,000-square-foot space has new conference rooms, lobby and meeting area. The company is reducing its floor space by 40% since streamlining file cabinets and converting on papers to electronic copies.
Kendrick Riggs with Stoll Keenon Ogden said the firm wanted to stay in downtown Louisville.
"It is where our soul of the community is found," Riggs said. "Given all the changes we saw in the last several years with the pandemic and the unrest we thought it was even more important than ever to commit again to remaining downtown."
There will also be a rotating art gallery showing Louisville's arts programs and artists.
