LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taco Luchador officially opened its new Jeffersontown location on Wednesday.
The taqueria closed its Stonybrook Village location on May 14, and reopened in downtown Jeffersontown at 10305 Taylorsville Road in a space previously occupied by Royals Hot Chicken.
The new location features new menu items including Nacho-Wey, seafood bowls like Salmon Pibil and Pasilla shrimp, tacos, open quesadillas and more.
"This new location is slightly larger with a significantly bigger patio," co-owner Rick Moir said in a news release. "J'town has been so good to us. It's a great community and we feel fortunate to have such a loyal customer base. We thought it was only right that we debut some new menu items."
The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.