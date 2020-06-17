LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s 21c Museum Hotel and its restaurant, Proof on Main, are set to reopen July 1 with limited hours and operations.
“This summer, all nine 21c Museum Hotels will reopen to guests,” said Steve Wilson, co-founder of Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels, in a press release Wednesday. “During these past months, our team has done an incredible amount of work to ensure that we can reopen our doors safely. We are still facing many challenges, individually and collectively. Contemporary artists are the moral compass of our time and we could not be prouder to provide a platform for their voices.”
The Louisville luxury hotel will begin a phased reopening on July 1, with Proof on Main serving dinner only and the 21c contemporary art museum and public spaces accessible only to guests of the hotel and restaurant.
The company said the museum will have limited hours for visitors to conduct self-guided, reserved tours “later this summer.”
The company listed “extensive measures” it will take to keep guests, visitors and diners safe.
-Those include, in 21c’s words:
-Physical distancing markers in public spaces
-Mandatory screening for all guests and employees
-Masks provided to guests and worn by all employees
-Rooms will be unoccupied for 48-hours between guests
-Increased frequency of cleaning & disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points
-Continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19
-Wellness kits with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes provided in-room
More information is available at 21cMuseumHotels.com/StayWell