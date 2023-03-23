LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newly-renovated Laugh Louisville Comedy Club will host its grand opening weekend April 1-2.
The Fourth Street Live! theater space was renovated to include a larger stage, an increase in seating capacity to 330 and upgrades that include cosmetic improvements and an all-new sound system.
The grand opening festivities will kick off Friday, March 31, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. and an open house for a first look at the space.
A strong list of national acts are already lined up for the first few months, including Ryan Hamilton, Michael Rapaport and Nate Jackson.
Laugh Louisville will host stand-up comedy, improv and podcasts.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.