LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Michigan-based auto supplier Magna International has closed it seating plant in Shepherdsville until March 30, the latest consequences of Ford Motor Co.’s decision to shutter its U.S. plants through the same date over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The Shepherdsville plant, which makes seats for Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant, employs about 840, according to Magna spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst.
A employee memo obtained by WDRB says the plant will undergo a “deep clean” while down this week and that all workers will be paid for 40 hours. Magna shut down effective Friday.