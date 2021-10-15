LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville's Main Street is getting a total makeover.
The town just posted a video online showing the improvements. The road is now paved, and the Bolt and Tie apartment building has been completed.
A new 200-unit complex is expected to be built across the street.
The town is demolishing more than 20 structures for a new live-work center, just south of the former Colgate building.
Phase Two of the multi-year project will create a new landscape, and there are plans to bring in more businesses.
