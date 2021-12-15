LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This holiday season, Maker's Mark is looking to help travelers who have extra baggage on their flights.
"Whisky Flights" is a promotion where Maker's Mark is offering to cover the checked bag fees of those packing a bottle of bourbon to bring home.
The program runs from Dec. 15-31 and travelers aged 21 and up can go online to upload an eligible checked-baggage receipt for the chance to have Maker's Mark reimburse the fee.
Maker's Mark will cover up to $50,000 worth of fees during the promotion period.
“As a family-led brand since our inception in 1953, we've always believed that the perfect holiday moment starts with you, your loved ones and a bottle of bourbon to share, and we wouldn’t want anything to get in the way of that quality time,” Maker's Mark President Rob Samuels said in a news release.
