LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark added new tours that allow people to see its 1,100-acre property in Loretto, Kentucky.
The distillery said the new Star Hill Farm Experiences allow guests to experience the flavor of Maker's Mark through nature while interacting with all five senses.
Here are the three tours available to book right now:
- The Oak Experience
- A first-hand introduction to the American oak tree from soil to sip, including a visit to the white oak research forest, a journey and toast to the Mother Oak tree (one of the oldest oaks in Kentucky) and the opportunity for guests to plant their own white oak.
- The Seasonal Star Hill Farm Tour
- Guests take a sensory exploration of Star Hill Farm tailored to the season, including crop harvests, livestock visitation and discovery of ingredients grown on-property for the cocktail and culinary programs.
- The Maker’s Mark Art and Design Tour
- A look at the world-class art and design featured throughout the property, all of which is designed in harmony with and in celebration of its natural surroundings on Star Hill Farm.
"Since the founding of Maker's Mark in 1953, achieving the distinctive flavor and quality of our whisky has remained a direct reflection of the environment that surrounds us," Rob Samuels, an eighth-generation whisky maker and grandson of the Maker's Mark founders, said in a news release Thursday. "We're proud to offer these new, immersive experiences that not only let visitors explore the natural beauty that Star Hill Farm has to offer, but also better understand and appreciate nature’s influence on the whisky in their glass."
