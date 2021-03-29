LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark is releasing not one but three commemorative bottles with Keeneland for 2021.
In a release, the bourbon distillery says sales from the bottles will benefit the LexArts organization and its work on behalf of the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden in Lexington. It's the first park in the U.S. to honor Black jockeys.
The bottles go on sale at retail outlets around Kentucky on Friday, April 2. Each bottle features a different artwork produced by by Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater, or Tyler Robertson. Most stores carrying the bottles will receive all three of them.
Traditionally, there is a bottle signing at Keeneland to coincide with the Maker's Mark Mile race during the spring meet. But this year, bottle labels are all pre-signed by the artist for each respective label along with signatures from Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin, Maker’s Mark Managing Director Rob Samuels, and one of three active Hall of Fame jockeys who have won the Maker’s Mark Mile multiple times: Javier Castellano, Edgar Prado, and John Velazquez.
LexArt is creating an art garden honoring Hall of Fame jockey Isaac Burns Murphy, who the organization says "accomplished a level of success in the late 1800s that, by many measures, has never been equaled." Murphy is the only jockey to have won the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Clark Handicap in the same year (1884).
Murphy won the Derby three times and was in the first group of jockeys inducted into the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame. He was originally buried in the African Cemetery #2 in Lexington but was later moved to the Kentucky Horse Park where he now lies near the legendary Thoroughbred, Man o’ War.
The release of the Keeneland-Maker's Mark bottles begins a three-year series benefiting LexArts initiatives, with the same three artists creating new labels each year for the commemorative release.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.