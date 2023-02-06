LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big change has been announced for one of Kentucky's best-known bourbon distilleries.
Woodford Reserve named Elizabeth McCall as Master Distiller. She is the third in the bourbon brand's 26-year history. She succeeds Chris Morris, who will assume the role of Master Distiller Emeritus.
In a release, McCall said she is deeply honored to take the baton from her mentor and friend, whom she called a legend in the spirits industry.
"I am humbled to stand upon the foundation built by Chris Morris, who is one of the most well known and respected Master Distillers in the world," McCall said.
Morris will remain part of the Woodford team in an emeritus role, the highest honor one can achieve as a distiller. He is expected to step back from many of the distillery's branding duties.
McCall has been training for the Master Distiller role for more than a decade. Morris began mentoring McCall to take the Master Distiller role in 2015, when she became Master Taster. McCall became Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller five years ago.
"I am proud of – and confident in – Elizabeth's ability to maintain the award-winning flavor profile of the Woodford Reserve family into the next generation," Morris said in the release. "The future couldn't be more promising for Woodford Reserve."
McCall joined Brown-Forman, Woodford Reserve's parent company, in 2009 as a member of the Research and Development department. She began her career setting up tasting panels to ensure quality and consistency with the company's products.
She is the second generation of her family to work in the spirits industry, following her mother’s footsteps after earning her master's degree from the University of Louisville.
McCall and her husband, Matt, live in Louisville and have one child with another on the way.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.