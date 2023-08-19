LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black business month continues with Melannaire Marketplace.
The market at 4th Street Live! celebrates Black-owned businesses.
On Saturday, more than 50 vendors sold their items, everything from jewelry, to perfume and soap.
There was also live music. The theme is Maker's Market. The marketplace said 2.4% of Louisville businesses are Black-owned.
"A lot of entertainment, a lot of interaction, a lot of businesses that are local that you may or may not have heard before and a chance to really give them a chance to be seen as well," event coordinator Lawshawn Marshall said.
The next marketplace at 4th Street Live! is Sept. 2.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.