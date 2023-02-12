LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany florist has been sharing the love on Valentine's Day for four generations.
Nance Floral Shoppe on Spring Street has been preparing flower arrangements on Valentine's Day for decades. The annual love-centric celebration in February is one of the shop's busiest days of the year, right along with Mother's Day.
The florists can always count on a group of customers holding out until the last minute to place an order for Valentine's Day.
"The men tend to wait to the last minute, which is fine," Sandy Nance said. "We're preparing ourselves for it."
Sandy Nance said they keep extra staff on hand and lots of florals to be overly prepared. This year, it means even working all through Super Bowl Sunday.
George Nance, Sr. started the business as a greenhouse in 1919. Around 40 years after it was founded, George Nance, Jr. turned it into a florist shop.
"This shop opened in '58 when my dad bought it then and redid it," said Carol Coulter, George Nance Jr.'s daughter . "And now [we] redid it again getting it up with the times."
Coulter and her brother Steve Nance, and later his wife Sandy, all stepped in when it was their turn.
"The first thing I learned was to make bows," Sandy Nance said.
She then learned how to make arrangements and supported her husband as he helped take over in 1996, with Coulter right along with them. The business is now in its 104th year of carrying on the Nance name.
It's the first Valentine's Day at the shop Sandy and Coulter will be leading without Steve. He died due to health complications last July.
"I miss my brother," said Coulter.
While the loss is still fresh, the women find solace in carrying on the legacy of Nance Floral Shoppe.
"We just want to make him proud," Coulter said.
Sandy and Coulter aren't the only ones at the shop ensuring Valentine's Day goes with plenty of boutiques, roses and arrangements. Many of the crew of designers have worked for years at Nance's Floral Shoppe.
The term "family" means more than a last name to owners.
"They're all Nances at heart," Coulter said. "We've been here so long I just don't ever want to see it go away."
The Fourth Generation, Sandy and Steve's son Craig, and his wife Ashley, are also involved in the family business. They've played a big role in helping modernize the space and getting the shop up to date on social media among many of the daily tasks of running a business.
Nance Floral Shoppe is accepting Valentine's Day orders as late as Tuesday, but for specific delivery times in Louisville, customers are asked to place their order before 3 p.m. on Monday. To place an order, check out the florist's website here.
