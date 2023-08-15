A new bourbon distillery in Garrard County was started by four fathers, LEX18 reported this week.
The distillery, D.A.A.D., stands for each of its founding members, according to LEX18. The bourbon line is intended to showcase their personalities.
"It was more so for the greater good, for us to fulfill our ultimate purpose in life and just ultimately give back to the community," said Aaron Floyd, CEO and principal owner of the distillery.
The future distillery is planned in Lancaster. Founders of the distillery want to change negative stigmas around Black fatherhood.
"Growing up without a father, I had a stepfather, and I actually just met my biological father three years ago," CEO and principal owner Antonio Santiago said. "After having a long conversation with him, he pretty much explained to me my main purpose of being a father and what I needed to do."
The group is looking to purchase a 100-acre plot, which they said once belonged to a prominent KKK leader in the area. They hope to break ground and open to the community by 2025.
With a goal of raising $100,000, D.A.A.D. Distilling Co. has established a GoFundMe. Click here to donate.