LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bourbon membership bar and lounge is coming to Norton Commons.
Watch Hill Proper will be in Lyric, a new high-end apartment community in Norton Commons' North Village.
The club will be open to the public, but members will get priority access and favorable pricing on spirits, amenities and special events.
Membership will be capped "to ensure premiere experiences," according to a news release. It will offer activities like bourbon tastings and learning opportunities.
"Watch Hill Proper will be rich on bourbon history, loyal to traditions and filled with modern luxury to help celebrate the new age of bourbon," Tommy Craggs, co-owner of the bar, said in a statement. "Bourbon continues to expand to a whole new audience who are looking for tastings and learning opportunities. We will offer a calendar full of those types of opportunities."
"This is a club that is long overdue," he added. "The fact that the bourbon capital of the world didn't have an exclusive bourbon club was a little surprising to us. It will now."
It's set to open in the first half of next year.
