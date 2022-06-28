LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month.
On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will have "a range of size-inclusive apparel including the brand's iconic activewear," according to a news release. The store will also carry loungewear, tennis, and swimwear, as well as shapewear brand YITTY, founded by Lizzo.
There will also be a fitness boutique at the new store to offer in-store demos with Hydrow, an at-home rowing machine.
During the grand opening, the first 100 customers who make a purchase will receive a free pair of women's leggings or men's shorts and the store will be 50% off for every customer, according to a news release.
It'll be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The only other Fabletics store location in Kentucky is in Lexington.
