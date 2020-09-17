LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Jeffersonville, Indiana, continues to grow, a new apartment complex on Maple Street is preparing to take in residents next week.
The Walcott Jeffersonville will soon welcome the first six residents into its 215-unit complex, which features studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Studios start at $990, one bedrooms start at $1,170, and two bedrooms start at $1,550.
"Each one has a view," said Tyler Geary, a community manager at the complex. "You could do the pool view, you could do the park view, and then with the rooftop terrace, it really helps sell either one, because it gives that option to the resident. It's pretty nice."
The Walcott Jeffersonville will be opening in phases. Forty-four units will be available next week, and 25 additional units will be ready in two weeks.
The complex plans to have all units available by December.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.