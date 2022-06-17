LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lounge bar in Louisville is focused on creating experiences for patrons.
The Biscuit Lounge is in the building previously housed by Old 502 Winery on South 10th Street, in between Main and Market streets. Barry Wooley, a well-known designer who owns Barry Wooley Designs, revamped the building to feature a venue space, the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge, and the lounge bar.
Arthur Johnson, the director and operator of the Biscuit Lounge and the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge, said the lounge bar is designed to fit the needs of anyone.
"This place is pretty unique. It's probably like nothing you've ever seen," Johnson said. "It's all about an experience. That's what we're really good at cultivating here."
The lounge bar is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It offers craft cocktails like old fashioned, gimlets, margaritas and more.
"It's a place you can come network, come hang out, have a drink with your colleagues," Johnson said.
There are leather couches and chairs, décor and artwork throughout the lounge area grouped for parties as few as two or up to eight or more. There is also around a dozen stools encircling the bar, along with a pool table.
Johnson said the lounge bar has been well-received by patrons.
"They've been wowed," he said. "So the first thing they do as they walk through the doors is 'wow,' and then the next thing is of course the service, what we offer to them and how easy it is to come in here and relax."
Named after the building’s former use, a biscuit factory, the Biscuit Lounge is planning a "grand opening" in the first week of September, but Johnson encourages people to drop in before then.
"We're not a place where we turn you away," he said. "Come here and be who you are."
Located in the Portland neighborhood, on the edge of downtown Louisville and the Russell neighborhood, the lounge can accommodate a party of more than 80 people.
