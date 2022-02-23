LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new venue space in Louisville is designed to fit anyone’s interests.
The Loft at the Biscuit Lounge has been hosting events since August 2021. It’s in the building previously housed by Old 502 Winery on South 10th Street, in between Main and Market streets.
Barry Wooley, a well-known designer who owns Barry Wooley Designs, revamped the space to feature a venue and soon-to-be open lounge bar. Named after the building’s former use, a biscuit factory, the Biscuit Lounge is eyeing an opening date sometime in March. The venue space, the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge, has already hosted plenty of people in mean time and plans to officially open next month.
Arthur Johnson, director of the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge, said the venue can accommodate what guests want. With exposed brick, tall ceilings, lighting flexibility, leather furniture and a designer’s touch, it can balance between a speakeasy, professional functions or a lively party atmosphere.
The second-floor venue space, which can hold up to around 275 people, has hosted numerous events, from networking opportunities to engagement parties or occasions that feature DJs.
“People love the space,” said Johnson, who leads events with For the People. “The cool thing about the space is we’ve changed it and tailored it to whatever the person wants or whatever they need because we have the resources.”
With the flexibility of being able to change out tables, chairs, décor and furniture, the venue space can go from a lounge style to a standing room only event from one day to the next.
Located in the Portland neighborhood, on the edge of downtown Louisville and Russell neighborhood, the space offers an opportunity for anyone around the city.
“All of us really work hard to make sure we have something for everyone, that is inclusive, whether you’re on the east end, west end, south end,” Johnson said. “Whatever side you’re from, you’re welcome here.”
The space can host events any day of the week.
