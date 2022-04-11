LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local developer has big plans to bring thousands of apartments to Louisville, and help lower-income families in the process.
The new development was announced Monday morning. It's called Lou 2.2 and there are 10 complexes in the plan.
The company defines “affordable” as a unit that someone who makes 30-80% of area median income can afford. Map shows the other complexes and how many units are affordable. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oYFQYD44yP— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) April 11, 2022
One of the approved projects -- The Prestonian -- will be located on the corner of South Gray Street and East Clay Street near Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
LDG Development plans to create 2,200 units within the 10 complexes, some of which will be scattered throughout downtown Louisville, including in the Russell neighborhood, near McNeely Lake and Cane Run Road.
Some of those housing units will be set aside in an effort to address the need for affordable housing in Louisville. The city needs 30,000 affordable housing units, so 1,300 of the units in Lou 2.2 will be specifically for those who only make between 30-80% of the city's area median income.
LDG says the complexes will have on-site health and education services to better the lives of its residents -- especially those who are lower income.
"We all know homelessness is a problem in this community," said LDG Development Co-Founder and Principal Chris Dischinger. "You don't have to go very far to see it, to feel it and believe it. And there aren't easy answers to the homeless problem. I know that. You all know that. But we've gotta start by having enough housing."
Some of the projects in Lou 2.2 are ready to break ground, while others are still in the proposal phase but if everything goes right -- LDG Development hopes to have the project finished in about 5 years.
The company plans to break ground on The Prestonian and 4 other sites by the end of this year and finish some by 2024.
