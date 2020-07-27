JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Poppin' Flavors Gourmet Popcorn held a grand opening Monday for its new 1,300-square-foot specialty popcorn store.
The store is located at 1703 Charlestown New Albany Rd., near Hamburg Pike, which is close to Veterans Parkway. It carries 25 different flavors of popcorn, ranging from ranch to hot dill pickle. Orders can also be placed online.
The owners of Poppin' Flavors plan to offer retail shelf space to local licensed bakers.
"When our customers come in here, they're not just picking up a bag of popcorn. They're actually picking up a friend," co-owner Alphonzo Brown said. "Everyone that walks into our place leaves as one of our friends."
Free samples are available. Brown said they make sure that customers get a good taste of the flavor they decide to order.
"If it says 'Cookies and cream,' we make sure that you taste the cookies and cream, not just see the Oreo on the popcorn," Brown said.
Poppin' Flavors is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.