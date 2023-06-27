JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Veterans Parkway corridor in Jeffersonville continues to grow, with new apartments set to go up in Jeffersonville.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group and LDG Development are partnering to build a 264-unit Garden style multi-family community in a new complex off Veterans Parkway. The upscale apartments will be located at 4501 Town Center Boulevard, according to a news release.
The complex will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.
Amenities include a community clubhouse, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, children's playground, a car wash, pet spa, electric vehicle charging station and a dog park.
"We’re honored to have the chance to construct a new luxury apartment community near the Veterans Parkway Corridor," said Chris Dischinger, co-founder and principal of LDG. "The Warren marks our seventh joint venture with Denton Floyd over the last 10 years."
The builders said they hope to meet the needs of modern families and professionals who want luxury family living.
