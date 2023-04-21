LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new full-body virtual reality experience is coming to Louisville's Oxmoor Center on April 28.
Sandbox VR combines body motion and high-quality effects to give the gamer the illusion of being in a different world. Players wear a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles.
“We are thrilled to open our very first Sandbox VR location in Kentucky. The vibrant mix of cultural and entertainment attractions at the Oxmoor Center make it the perfect home for us," Steve Zhao, Founder and CEO of Sandbox VR said. “We’re excited to bring our world-class VR experience to the Louisville community and give them the opportunity to experience a whole new reality."
Sandbox VR has private rooms for groups of four to six players to share the experience together. After gaming, players will receive personalized videos of highlights from the game, mimicking a movie trailer.
Players can choose from the six different VR experiences below:
- Deadwood Valley: The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!
- Deadwood Mansion: Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.
- Curse of Davy Jones: Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.
- Amber Sky 2088: Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.
- Star Trek: Discovery: Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.
- UFL: Unbound Fighting League: Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality
Admission is between $50-$55 per person. Sandbox VR offering a discounted admission price of $39 until April 27.
