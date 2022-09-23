LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New life is coming to a long-empty space on Bardstown Road in the heart of the Highlands.
The old Bearno's near The Eagle restaurant is transforming into a music venue called The Monarch. It's not a bar or a restaurant, rather a co-working space for artists to collaborate and perform.
The space is already bringing in big names. Jason Isbell held a private performance at The Monarch's listening room before performing at Bourbon & Beyond last week.
The owner said it's like a BYO country club for musicians, music-lovers and creative people.
It's a nonprofit supported through membership, and you must apply to become a member. To find out more, click here.
