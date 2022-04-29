LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare will provide medical support for jockeys at Churchill Downs after being named the official medical provider of the historic race track in Louisville.
In a news release Friday, Norton said its Sports Health team will have two physicians on-site for the spring and fall meets, including the Kentucky Derby. They will provide medical equipment to the jockey first-aid space and evaluate any possible injuries.
Norton Healthcare and @ChurchillDowns announced today that Norton Healthcare will be the official medical provider of the world-renowned race track. Learn about the partnership with @NHCsportshealth. https://t.co/Lcl0xHuA6s— Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) April 29, 2022
“When Norton Healthcare’s first hospital opened its doors in 1886, Churchill Downs was running its 12th Kentucky Derby,” Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said in a news release. “It only makes sense for these two long-standing organizations to work together to provide the best care for these top-notch athletes. We look forward to working with Churchill Downs and supporting this part of our community.”
Norton Sports Health will also be able to provide annual physicals for jockeys, concussions tests, lab work and other care.
“This exciting partnership will truly deliver some of the best sports medicine healthcare in the nation to our jockeys, and we’re truly appreciative of Norton Healthcare for providing this invaluable service to our athletes and Churchill Downs,” Josh Ball, Churchill Downs racetrack’s senior director of security, safety and first aid, said in a news release.
