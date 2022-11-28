LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare plans conduct a $10 million renovation of a facility for Limestone Centre at Franklin Square in Frankfort.
The renovated health care facility is set to include adult primary care, an immediate care center, pediatric service and on-site x-ray and lab services.
"We are thrilled about this project, as it perfectly aligns with our mission of connecting people with places," said Brian Thieneman, president and CEO of RJ Thieneman, the company that owns Limestone Centre. "We are grateful to be working with Norton Healthcare, a leader in community-centered health care, to provide the city of Frankfort and surrounding counties with access to quality health care."
The project is currently still in the design phase, with construction expected to start in January.
"Norton Healthcare has been a proud part of the Frankfort community for several years with a pediatric primary care office," said Joseph M. Flynn, D.O., chief administrative officer of Norton Medical Group and physician-in-chief at the Norton Cancer Institute. "This opportunity builds on that relationship as we look to offer more services, including immediate care and adult primary care."
Offices are expected to begin opening in late 2023.
