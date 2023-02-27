LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is always ready to make back some cash on excess and unwanted supplies.
UK Surplus is located in the Vaughn Warehouse at 1247 Versailles Road in Lexington. Inside, there's everything from filing cabinets and chairs to thermometers and computer monitors.
LEX18 reported that some of the items came from gutted offices and the remodeled stadium, including the old sound mixing board from Memorial Coliseum.
Interested buyers can bid in an online auction for unique items like a horse drawn carriage from UK's Spindletop Farm, a pole vault pit, dental practice heads and a 2005 Dodge Sprinter Van. But there are also more practical items, like chairs and desks that can be sent to other departments at no charge, according Jeff Carmickle, assistant director of the UK Surplus.
"If I can save the university money, that's money that can go into another project somewhere. It's about showing the value in what you've got.
Last year, UK Surplus saved the university about $1 million. To find out more about the online auction, click here. To see a list of items up for sale, click here.
