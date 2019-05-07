LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 300 new Louisville jobs are going to the dogs -- sort of.
Chewy.com, an online pet supplies retailer, is expanding to Louisville, according to Mayor Greg Fischer's office. The Florida-based company will open a new 88,000-square-foot office space at 3621 Fern Valley Road.
The website's $7.2 million Pharmacy Customer Service Center will create 300 jobs for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
The average wage will be $35 an hour, according to a news release.
Chewy.com's expansion was done in partnership with Louisville Forward. Last year, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a preliminary $1.25 million in tax incentives for the new customer service center.
"It was a distinct pleasure working with Mayor Fischer and the Louisville Forward team on our project," said Pete Krillies, Vice President of Corporate Real Estate and Facilities, in a release. "Their commitment, collaboration, and community-first culture completely aligned with Chewy’s core values, making our partnership a perfect match."
Chewy.com, which was purchased by PetSmart in 2017, is a one-stop shop that sells everything from pet toys and treats to medications and supplies. The website employs roughly 10,000 people in the United States.
