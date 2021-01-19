LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jarboe's Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Louisville has purchased Pacific Plumbing.
According to a news release, Pacific Plumbing has been doing business in the Louisville area for the past decade and fits well with Jarboe's objective to focus on expanding its team in Kentucky.
"Pacific Plumbing operates with the customer as the top priority," Jarboe's president said in the news release. "It is this commitment to making the customer experience a positive one each and every time – which can be difficult in the plumbing industry – that drew us to the company. We’re looking forward to continuing to provide that exemplary level of customer service to those Pacific Plumbing served."
Pacific Plumbing Owner Jack Graham said he's looking forward to becoming part of Jarboe's team.
“I have always valued turning first-time customers into repeat customers,” Graham said. “Jarboe’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling has a long list of customers who come to them year after year, and that’s a testament to their ability to provide great customer service and expertise. I know Pacific Plumbing’s existing customers will continue to receive only the best, and I’m thrilled about that."
Jarboe's Plumbing, Heaing and Cooling is located at 3258 Ruckriegel Parkway in Jeffersontown.
