LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September marks Hunger Action Month, and Papa Johns and The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community announced a goal to donate 10 million meals over the next five years to those in need.
According to a news release, Papa Johns is expanding the Harvest Program and launching new partnerships to help franchises feed their local communities. They plan on using four different initiatives to reach the 10 million meals goal.
- Increase the amount of surplus food donated by Papa Johns restaurants.
- Provide grants from The Papa John's Foundation to national non-profits.
- Serve those in need through in-kind donations of Papa Johns pizza.
- Empower Papa Johns franchise partners which will continue to help them fight hunger through the Building Community Fund.
Papa Johns is also partnering with local Louisville organizations like Dare to Care Food Bank and Kentucky Harvest.
Since 2010, the Food Donation connection program has delivered 3.4 million meals to families.
